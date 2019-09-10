News

Ajay Jayram to enter Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar reported about actor Kamaljeet Rana entering Star Bharat’s mythological show RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions).

Now, the latest we have heard is that TV actor Ajay Jayram, who played Shakuni in Suryaputra Karn, is also entering the show.

According to our sources, he will play the character of Ashtavakra Rishi, an extremely intelligent, learned, and powerful Rishi. People may find his physical appearance funny, and that is what lands them in trouble. The name Ashtavakra means a man who has 8 physical handicaps.

In the show Radhakrishna, Kansa will takes the advantage of Ashtavakra Rishi to break the love bond between Radha and Krishna. Ashtavakra doesn’t know about the intention of Kansa.

Ajay Jayram is also a theatre artist who has done theatre plays around the world, including the famous Royals Shakespeare Globe Theatre London.

Tags > TellyChakkar, Kamaljeet Rana, Star Bharat, RadhaKrishn, physical handicaps, Shakuni in Suryaputra Karn, Swastik Productions,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days