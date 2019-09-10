Ajay Jayram to enter Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar reported about actor Kamaljeet Rana entering Star Bharat’s mythological show RadhaKrishn (Swastik Productions).



Now, the latest we have heard is that TV actor Ajay Jayram, who played Shakuni in Suryaputra Karn, is also entering the show.



According to our sources, he will play the character of Ashtavakra Rishi, an extremely intelligent, learned, and powerful Rishi. People may find his physical appearance funny, and that is what lands them in trouble. The name Ashtavakra means a man who has 8 physical handicaps.



In the show Radhakrishna, Kansa will takes the advantage of Ashtavakra Rishi to break the love bond between Radha and Krishna. Ashtavakra doesn’t know about the intention of Kansa.



Ajay Jayram is also a theatre artist who has done theatre plays around the world, including the famous Royals Shakespeare Globe Theatre London.