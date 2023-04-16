Ajooni actor Robin Sohi: It’s up to you to not get into politics in the industry

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:45
Ajooni actor Robin

MUMBAI : Actor Robin Sohi who did films like Ekta, Raja Abroadiya, Lafangey Nawab, and TV shows Sanjeevani 2, Naagin 6, Tere Dil Vich Rehan De, says that it is a well known fact that there is politics and cliques in the industry. However, he adds that although it is challenging, one should be able to stay away from this.

“Wherever you work there will be politics; it's on you that you don't get into all that. It becomes difficult to work with politics going on. Getting a break in Bollywood is tough and sustaining a career in Bollywood is equally tough. It takes time to make films and then if it doesn't work, it's a waste of time,” he says.

OTT actors want to stay away from television and don't want to be called a TV actor. However, this is not fair, says Robin, adding, “I think this tag of a TV actor or a film actor should not be given to any actors, there are so many actors who have worked so hard and worked from TV to films,” he says.

A lot of modern actors turn to production, even while their acting careers are flourishing. However, that is not something Robin can do, he says. I don't think I would be able to do it since it is a hectic job. I would rather do something else. TV is a stable career. If in films and OTT the project is a hit, it attracts more work but if it doesn't you may be stuck. So that way, TV actors are more secure,” he says.

Robin Sohi Ekta Raja Abroadiya Lafangey Nawab Sanjeevani 2 Naagin 6 Tere Dil Vich Rehan De TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
MUMBAI :Nivedita Basu, VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT, says that stress is the biggest factor of...
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
MUMBAI : Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show 'Aashiqana', opened up about filming intimate...
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
MUMBAI: Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.The 38-year-old singer has...
Anupamaa: Wow! Barkha returns Anupama’s belongings; latter does not get fooled
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is an actress who not only has made her mark in Bollywood but has spread her wings in Hollywood...
Recent Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nivedita Basu
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
Zayn Ibad Khan
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua
Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua
Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar
Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”
Nikkhil Arya
Nikkhil Arya talks about organic fitness: A big NO to supplements and steroids
gift God
Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday