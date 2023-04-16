Ajooni actor Robin Sohi: It’s up to you to not get into politics in the industry

MUMBAI : Actor Robin Sohi who did films like Ekta, Raja Abroadiya, Lafangey Nawab, and TV shows Sanjeevani 2, Naagin 6, Tere Dil Vich Rehan De, says that it is a well known fact that there is politics and cliques in the industry. However, he adds that although it is challenging, one should be able to stay away from this.

“Wherever you work there will be politics; it's on you that you don't get into all that. It becomes difficult to work with politics going on. Getting a break in Bollywood is tough and sustaining a career in Bollywood is equally tough. It takes time to make films and then if it doesn't work, it's a waste of time,” he says.

OTT actors want to stay away from television and don't want to be called a TV actor. However, this is not fair, says Robin, adding, “I think this tag of a TV actor or a film actor should not be given to any actors, there are so many actors who have worked so hard and worked from TV to films,” he says.

A lot of modern actors turn to production, even while their acting careers are flourishing. However, that is not something Robin can do, he says. I don't think I would be able to do it since it is a hectic job. I would rather do something else. TV is a stable career. If in films and OTT the project is a hit, it attracts more work but if it doesn't you may be stuck. So that way, TV actors are more secure,” he says.