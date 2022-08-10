Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, top show of Star Bharat shows, celebrate reaching a major milestone of 200 episodes.

milestone of 200

MUMBAI :Star Bharat has consistently worked to produce content that engages and captivates its viewers using tried-and-true techniques. Since these shows first aired, viewers have showered them with praise. While "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho" defies a patriarchal society rule that views a significant age gap between two people in love as forbidden, "Ajooni" is a timeless love story with a blend of drama, entertainment, and romance. The show has entertained the audiences with it’s beautiful and intriguing plot since its start and now has completed its 200 episodes which arrays how far it has come completing a milestone.

Ajooni stars Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer and Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni, who makes her debut on the show. They've been fantastic in highlighting their parts and bringing forth the spirit of their personalities, proving their versatility. In the show, their love-hate relationship adds to the entertainment factor.

The attractive and affable Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry play the key roles in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The viewers have been riveted to their seats by their chemistry. Since its debut, the show has topped the charts and delighted viewers.

‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ has now completed its 150 episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. The actors express their happiness and share their thoughts getting candid enthusiastically says:

Shoaib aka Rajveer from Ajooni says, “Another milestone of 200 episodes crossed today… and its all because of all the love we have recieved from the viewers that we are able to cross all these milestones.… A big thank from me ki aap Sabhi ne Rajveer Bagga ko itna pyaar diya hai… and with everyday i can see the love growing!! bass yahi wada hai sabhi viewers se isi tarah aapko entertain karte rahenge… aaplog bass yuhi saath bane rahiyega”


Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ says, “ Rachana Mistry who plays the role of Vidhi I the show say, "I'm very happy that we've marked a journey of completing  200 episodes of the show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Star Bharat. Although it’s just a start of reaching more milestones we are hoping for many more to come but I believe we should celebrate every little thing through out the journey. I hope the audience will keep showering their love on our show and on us".

