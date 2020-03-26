Akanksha Juneja brings out her fierce side as Simhika in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

MUMBAI: Renowned television actress Akanksha Juneja who is known for her portrayal of varied negative characters is all set to make an entry with yet another negative role in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. The actress who was last seen essaying the female avatar of Lord Shiva is all set to shed her elegant appearance to get into the skin of the ferocious character of Simhika, the daughter of a demon king and mother of Svarbhanu who was beheaded by Lord Vishnu into Rahu the head part and Ketu the body part.

Akanksha unlike other actors has never shied from experimenting with negative characters. Believing in the thought that there is always something new about each negative role, she eagerly looks forward to playing this new character. Talking further about this, Akanksha Juneja said, “I like to play negative roles as it gives you a chance to portray different shades of yourself. While essaying the character of Simhika, I used voice variations in different places and also developed a signature laughter for my character to build more intrigue.”

With each interesting character comes its own sets of challenges which Akanksha also faced while stepping into her character. “I wanted to experiment with a completely different look, but was really not aware about how difficult it would be to don this character’s look. As actors we are used to carrying a heavy look but when you have use paint and other materials on your body to depict your character, that where the real challenge lies. Shooting as Simhika meant donning a completely black look. While, it takes me 4 hours to get the look right, it takes more than 2 hours to get the colour off my body. There are slight shades of black on my skin which will take a while to go. All in all I believe it was completely worth for the experience and the character.

Bringing forth the dreaded character of Simhika, Akanksha is looking forward to striking a chord with her viewers.