Akanksha Juneja roped in for &TV's Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram

MUMBAI: Television actress Akanksha Juneja, who has been part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Sath Nibhana Saathiya and last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has bagged her next.

According to our sources, Akanksha has joined the cast of &TV's Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.

We hear that actress will be seen depicting role of Rahu's mother Simhika. It will be a negative role.

When contacted Akanksha, she shared, "Yes, I am part of the show. Along with the great character the look is equally beautiful. I am looking forward to the response from the viewers."

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram is produced by Peninsula Pictures. The show features an ensemble cast, including Ekagra Dwivedi essaying the lead character of Bal Hanuman; Sneha Wagh and Jiten Lalwani as Anjani and Kesari (Lord Hanuman’s parents), along with television actor Nirbhay Wadhwa essaying the character of Bali.