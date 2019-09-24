Akanksha Puri aka Parvati has over 100 phone covers

MUMBAI: Cell phones are dear to people in today’s times. They reflect our priority of constant communication. We always want to be connected to our family and friends. The communication possibilities are infinite. Our mobiles are often our most important possession in a world that revolves around communication and mobility.



Accessorizing your phone in today’s time is considered a fashion statement, and this presents the perfect opportunity to show off your personality, especially given all the quirky designs out there. Akanksha Puri aka Parvati of Sony Channel’s Vighnaharta Ganesh is following this trend and how. She always makes sure that her phone has an alluring appearance.



The styles of covers she owns range across chrome, cartoon, vintage, and solid colors. And she tries her best to match her covers with her outfits. She has been collecting phone covers since a long time and now owns more than 100 covers. Every phone cover of hers tells a story. When she grabbed the role of Parvati, she decided to get two customized covers for herself: one in which Lord Shiv is painted and the other where the eyes of goddesses are painted. On all special occasions, it is mandatory for her to buy new phone accessory.



As per the current track of her show, she will be seen essaying different avatars of Parvati. Thus, she is planning to get herself a customized cover of all the goddesses and keep it as a memory.



The actress expressed her love for phone covers and said, 'People have their choices. Some collect coins, some have an affinity for bags, while others are fond of collecting stamps. Likewise, I love collecting phone covers. I am a huge phone cover hoarder and believe that in today’s times, a phone has become a necessity. Embellishing the item which is closest to you shows your attachment for that. Whenever I go for shopping, I make sure to buy phone covers because I want my collection to be more than 500 soon. Not only that, even my friends and family member keep gifting me covers as they know how obsessed I am with them.'



