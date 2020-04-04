Akanksha Puri announces her next project

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls. She is also known for playing the lead role in Vighnaharta Ganesha.

On the personal front, the actress was in a relationship with actor Paras Chhabra and had a bitter break up owing to his closeness with Mahira Sharma. Post the break up the war of words between these two ex-lovers hasn’t ended.

The actress has often given bold statements about her relationship..

Due to the Corona epidemic, the entire nation and world is under lockdown, and because of this, a lot of work has been put to halt.

Recently, Akanksha was asked by an entertainment portal about her next project. The actress said that she has a lot of work in the pipeline but because of the lockdown, everything is been put on a halt.

Put post the lockdown, she will be seen in two music videos, which are all set to release. The actress further said that she cannot share any more details.

Her fans seem to be excited about the same and have commented saying that they cannot wait to watch her on-screen.

