News

Akanksha Puri reacts to Asim and Paras’ fight in the Bigg Boss house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is hands down the most successful seasons of the controversial reality show. It has successfully kept the audience engaged with unlimited entertainment.

Recently, during the BB Luxury Budget task, Paras was seen accusing Shefali of pushing him, to which Shefali advised him to take care of his wig first. In an interaction with Times of India, Paras’ girlfriend, Akanksha Puri was seen taking a dig at Asim Riaz for calling him bald. Akanksha said that if they are body shaming a girl then it is wrong, but tell me how fair it is to mock Paras for wearing a wig or calling him ganja. She said that it also comes under body shaming and how can they stoop so low.

However, it should be mentioned here that Paras has shamed many of the other contestants on different occasions: called Shefali old and a cougar, spoke about Asim being poor, and passed a comment on Himanshi’s figure.

Whom do you support in the house?

Credits: India Forums

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Akanksha Puri, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda

past seven days