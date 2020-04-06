Akanksha Puri reminisces her Calendar Girls days; check

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is a popular film and television actress. She is presently seen portraying the lead role in Vighnaharta Ganesha. The Sony TV mythological drama stars her in the role of Maha Adiparashakti.

The actress is making the most of her time at home amid the ongoing quarantine period. For the uninitiated, Akanksha made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film Calendar Girls in 2015.

Akanksha went down the memory lane and took to her social media handle reminiscing the time when she made her Bollywood Debut. The actress captioned the post as, “Major #throwback ?? #calendargirls My Bollywood Debut ??Wowwwww thanks so much for sending me this !! Thanks @imbhandarkar sir for this lifetime experience ?? will cherish these moments forever !! Loved being your Nandita Menon ?”

Take a look at her post here:-