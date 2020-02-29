Akanksha Puri replaces tattoo of Paras' name

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri'a relationship hit a rough patch after he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. On the show, Paras got extremely close to inmate Mahira Sharma and their proximity became a talking point.

Paras was seen telling the housemates that his girlfriend Akanksha forced him to get a tattoo of her name and that things were not good between them when he entered the show. All this triggered and Akanksha decided to end her three-year-old relationship with Paras.

Now, she has gotten the tattoo of his name removed. The actress has redesigned the entire tattoo on her wrist.

In place of Paras’ name she has added a bar code and got ‘Being Me’ inked above it.

When contacted, Akanksha said, 'It's my time. I am dating my work and loving myself like never before. I am just #beingme in a world where everyone is trying to be fake and something else. Because you can never fail at being yourself so I am #beingme. I have got my name with the bar code. The below that I have written being me has been my hashtag for years.'

Credits: TOI