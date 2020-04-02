Akanksha Puri speaks about her upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri has been making news quite frequently. While initially, it was because of her ex Paras Chhabra's growing closeness with Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house, later, it was owing to her break up with Paras. The actress spoke to a media portal about her fitness regime amidst the quarantine period, her upcoming projects, and more.

Speaking on fitness,she said, 'I have been learning a lot from YouTube videos. I try to work out on my own, climbing stairs several times in the day, maintaining a strict diet and doing yoga as well as cardio on my terrace. In fact, I feel I will fire my trainer now' (laughs).

So did she like Baarish, which features her Paras and Mahira? She said, 'I absolutely love the track. I like the music and the lyrics as well.' When asked about her favorite recently song, she said, 'I love to listen to Sidnaaz starrer, Bhula Dunga since I can relate to the lyrics of the track.'

About her upcoming projects, the diva revealed, 'Yes, my fans can expect me not in one but two music videos. In fact, if this lockdown had not been announced I would have finished shooting for one of my music videos.'

In conclusion, she quipped, 'Guys please stay indoors. One of my family friends got infected with the virus after he went to the medical store. This situation is serious so please do not take it lightly.'

Credits: India Forums