Akanksha Puri walks down memory lane; recall first day of Vighnaharta Ganesh shoot

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri enjoys a massive fan following owing to her stellar performances in TV programs. The actress is popular for portraying the role of Goddess Parvati in mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. This show proved to be a breakthrough for her.

As of now, the production, shooting, and other pending work related to all TV shows, movies, and web series has been stalled because of the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across India. The shooting process of Vighnaharta Ganesh has also been stopped because of the same reason. By what we can figure out from Akanksha Puri’s latest post on Instagram, she is missing the sets of her show and wants to get back to work soon.

Her caption read, 'Little emotional while Sharing my first official picture from the first day of shoot as Devi Parvati!! Still feels like yesterday. When I saw myself as Goddess Parvati, I Felt so Divine.. so special so blessed!! Thanks for giving me this opportunity !! Love you all for the immense love and support you all have shown towards Vighnaharta Ganesh!! Can’t wait to get back on the sets, miss my Ganesha family'.

