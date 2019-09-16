Akanksha Puri's boyfriend Paras Chhabra entering Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. It has made an audience for itself who always look forward to the new seasons. After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, the show is returning with a new season. Fans can’t keep calm as Bigg Boss 13 is all set to go on air soon. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again.

As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. A lot of names have come out, but there’s no end to all the suspense. Now, according to the latest reports, Paras Chhabra, who is in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri, has been roped in as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13. However, when asked about it, the actor rubbished all the rumours. In an interview with India Forums, Paras Chhabra told, "I have no idea where these rumours are coming from. No, as of now I’m not a part of Bigg Boss 13.”