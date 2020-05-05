Akanksha Puri's no-makeup look will make you envy her

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one of the most popular actresses on TV. She is known not only for her acting skills but also for her beauty and sense of style. Akanksha is active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following.

The diva has been making the most of social media platforms to interact and connect with her fans during the lockdown. Right from sharing dance videos to selfies, Akanksha has been grabbing a lot of limelight on social media. Now, she has shared something on Instagram again.

Akanksha has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Well, this time it’s a bit different from her regular glamorous pictures. What the actress has shared is a selfie of herself in which she looks undeniably pretty. As we can see, Akanksha is wearing grey and black athleisure while looking at the camera. She has tied up her hair into a ponytail and has worn a hairband too. The best part is that it’s a no-makeup look as mentioned by her in the caption, and needless to say, she nails it.

Have a look.

