Akanksha Puri's summer selfie is UNMISSABLE; check

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She is presently portraying the role of Goddess Parvati in the popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Just like everyone else, the actress is enjoying her home quarantine amidst the inevitable lockdown that has been imposed across the country keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected the entire world. The actress is making the most of this period indulging herself in activities she likes and spending quality time with her loved ones. Right from sharing selfies to posting throwback videos, Akanksha has been quite active on social media and is constantly keeping in touch with her fans.

The TV star is someone who enjoys a loyal fan base too owing to her utter beauty and of course, amazing acting skills which she has showcased in shows and movies. Just like other TV celebs, Akanksha Puri has been sharing multiple BTS and candid pictures and videos of late on social media thereby reminiscing old memories and recalling the beautiful past. The actress has recently taken to social media for sharing yet another post which is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

Akanksha has now shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram handle which is sure to hog the limelight on the Internet again. The actress is seen wearing a black printed outfit as she poses for the selfie. The pretty lady then channels her inner swag as she dons a pair of cool shades! As usual, Akanksha’s makeup game is on point as she chooses for a matte finish makeup and a pink lip color. The actress lets down her wavy hair while posing for the selfie and there is no denying the fact that she looks undoubtedly beautiful. She has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Every SUMMER has its own Story!! I got mine... what’s yours ????"

Take a look at Akanksha Puri’s latest picture below:

