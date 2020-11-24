Akansha Juneja on working with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: She is a sweetheart, it was a time well-spent

MUMBAI: Akansha Juneja is currently seen as Kanak Desai in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The actress' negative avatar has been loved by the viewers.

The show's track focussed on the Desai's and the Modi's from the beginning. However, as the story progressed, the viewers got to know about the prime members of Modi family Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel set to exit from the show.

While Rupal Patel has already wrapped up the shoot, Devoleena and Nazim are still shooting for the show.

As the Modi family's track will end and the show will focus on Gehna and Anant, fans are definitely going to miss the Modi's on the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Akansha was asked about her experience of working with Devoleena.

The actress was all praises for the bong beauty Devoleena and said, "Devo is a sweetheart and we had so much fun chit-chatting on set. It was a well-spent time."

Further, when asked about her experience of working with Rupal Patel, Akansha had said, "It was wonderful. I learned a lot from the cast of season 1. I finally learnt that Rasode Mein Kaun tha (laughs). I am thankful that they were with us to guide in the initial episodes of the show."

Well, it seems Akansha had a ball of a time working with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

