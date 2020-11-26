Akansha Sakharkar roped in for Colors TV's Gustakhiyaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakar is back with yet another exciting update from the Telly Town. We have been at the forefront of bringing you fresh updates from the glitzy world of entertainment.

We have broken the news to you about Colors TV bringing a new show on the lines of a Marathi tv series. The show will be titled 'Gustakhiyaan' and will be produced by Happy High Production. We also told you that Pankaj Khemkar and Vibharvi Deshpande will play important parts in the show.

We also broke the news first about Kinjal Dhamecha and Aditya Redij been roped in to play the lead pair in the show.

Now the latest buzz is that Akansha Sakharkar who recently did a music video titled Tanhaaiyan with Ruslaan Mumtaz and produced by Zee Music Company has now bagged Colors TV's most awaited drama Gustaakhiyan.

Akansha Sakharkar will essay a positive character of Kinjal Dhamecha's best friend in the show.

The show is soon going to air on TV screens.

We really hope that Gustaakhiyan will make waves, coming from the house of Colors TV.

