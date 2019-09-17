Akarshan Singh roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in updating viewers about ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming web-series NSA (National Sports Academy)



The web-series is all about a sports mystery which revolves around the secret of missing winners at the Kabbadi match. Talk about love, jealousy, anger, friendship, horror & passion, it includes all of it. As the journey progresses, we see how the life of these characters get entangled with each other & a mystery unravels which will threaten their life at each step!



We already reported about Anveshi Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali and Utkarsh Gupta being roped in for the project.



Apart from these, actress and Tik Tok fame Ritika Bidiani will also be a part of the project.



Now, the latest update is that Akarshan Singh of Maharakshak: Aryan fame will also be a part of the web-series and will have a pivot role to portray.



We couldn’t connect with Akasrshan for a comment.



