Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role

Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how tough it was for him to get prominent role in the TV shows.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 16:55
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role

MUMBAI : Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how tough it was for him to get prominent role in the TV shows.

Talking about his initial days in the entertainment industry, Akash shared: "I started my career by doing modelling in Jaipur but after some time people suggested me to try theatre so, I switched to that field. After doing theatre, I came to Mumbai in search of work. Initially, I gave endless auditions in search of roles but nothing worked out."

Akash is known for his performance in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. He was also seen in 'Naagin 6' and 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'.

Akash further added: "Initially, I also gave an audition for the movie and luckily I got selected for that. It was a big budget movie by a renowned production house. I waited for one year for that movie but eventually it got shelved. My career graph would have been different if things worked at that time. However, I started giving auditions again and took up the show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', which did wonders in my career graph. After this show, I started getting good offers from television. I did 'Sasural Simar Ka' and then 'Naagin'."

Akash is playing a lead character for the first time in his current show. Talking about it, he said: "From doing character roles to doing a poster character, the journey hasn't been a cakewalk. To reach here at this point, it required a lot of struggle and hard work. I have done character roles which were popular, but it's an undeniable fact that when you do a lead role, you receive immense popularity because the show revolves around you."

"I do believe that a TV show is a long-term thing and the main point that matters is your screen time. In the current show, my screen time is pretty good. Unlike this one, the characters I had done earlier had less screen time, so my presence wasn't felt by the audience. Today, I am in a happy zone where people are loving and supporting my character," he concluded.

SOURCE - IANS

Actor Akash Jagga who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii' 'Naagin 6' and 'Sasural Simar Ka 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Raveena Tandon all set for as-yet-untitled OTT show after 'Aranyak'
MUMBAI :After an overwhelming response to her streaming show 'Aranyak', Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who reigned...
Kishwer Merchant: I ditched my usual glamorous look for 'Dear Ishq'
MUMBAI : Actress Kishwer Merchant has said that for her upcoming OTT show 'Dear Ishq' she ditched her glamorous avatar...
'Splitsvilla X4': Moose Jattana loses cool with Kashish Thakur
MUMBAI : 'Splitsvilla X4' contestant Moose Jattana was seen getting upset with the behaviour of her co-contestant...
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
MUMBAI : Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how...
Recent Stories
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Splitsvilla X4': Moose Jattana loses cool with Kashish Thakur
'Splitsvilla X4': Moose Jattana loses cool with Kashish Thakur
Piyush Mishra looks back at working with Anurag, Manoj in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Piyush Mishra looks back at working with Anurag, Manoj in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
Imran Nazir Khan sides with Ektaa Kapoor against Radhika Madan's comment
Imran Nazir Khan sides with Ektaa Kapoor against Radhika Madan's comment
'Indian Idol 13': KJo conveys Madhuri's message for 'Papa Shivam' Singh
'Indian Idol 13': KJo conveys Madhuri's message for 'Papa Shivam' Singh
Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Mc Stan's style and slang
Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Mc Stan's style and slang