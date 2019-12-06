News

Akash Makhija roped in for MX Player's Magic

06 Dec 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: Akash Makhija roped in for MX Player's Magic

Actor Akash Makhija is known for his roles in Half Girlfriend, Operation Terror: Chhabbis Gyarah, and Har Mard Ka Dard.

He will soon be seen in the negative role of a terrorist in ZEE5’s Black Tornado 26/11.

Now, we have learned that Akash has been roped in for MX Player’s Magic which is produced by Jamic Films.

It showcases a story on the system of drugs and sees Akshay Oberoi and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.

Akash will play a pivotal role in the project.

Stay tuned for more updates.

past seven days