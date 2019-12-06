MUMBAI: Akash Makhija roped in for MX Player's Magic
Actor Akash Makhija is known for his roles in Half Girlfriend, Operation Terror: Chhabbis Gyarah, and Har Mard Ka Dard.
He will soon be seen in the negative role of a terrorist in ZEE5’s Black Tornado 26/11.
Now, we have learned that Akash has been roped in for MX Player’s Magic which is produced by Jamic Films.
It showcases a story on the system of drugs and sees Akshay Oberoi and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.
Akash will play a pivotal role in the project.
Stay tuned for more updates.
