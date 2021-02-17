Akash Makhija is trying to vanquish his phobia of insects for the Show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is all set to roll out its new sitcom, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii. The show revolves around Sargam, Played by Anjali Tatrari, who has a special connection with the number sadhe sat. She gets married in a madhouse of SadheSaat men and no women. Akash Makhija is playing the role of Alaukik Awasthi who believes in supernatural powers and has an imaginative mind. In the show, his character is weird and whacky and has an immense love for insects. The sitcom is going to be nothing short of a daily dose of hilarity for the viewers.

Akash Makhija aka Alaukik Awasthi while talking about his role says, "When I was offered the role of Alaukik Awasthi, I was a bit perplexed. This was because of my entomophobia. While Alaukik is crazy for insects, Akash is an entomophobia. I have always been so. But, as they say, you need to overcome your fears to succeed. Since I really wanted to do the show, I decided to let go of my fears. And then slowly, I stepped into the shoes of Alaukik, who is fascinated by insects, especially cockroaches. Funnily, you might even say that I have built a sort of a rapport with the cockroaches. I even named them "Shanky" "Johny" etc." . Furthetemore, he said, "I believe that all living organisms have a heart and deserve to be loved, just like human beings. Over a couple of days, we became Sukh-dukh ke Saathi, in the true sense.

Jokes apart, playing Alaukik has been a wonderful experience. Be it his love for insects, or his unconventional ideas, Alaukik is quite a character. And honestly, I thank God for this show as I was able to get over my fear, besides getting such a great role."

Watch Sargam Ki Sadhesatii from 22nd February 2021 at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.