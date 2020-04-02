News

Akhlaque Khan and Swati Kapoor to feature in ZEE5’s next - ‘Phone a Friend’

Akhlaque and Swati will star in ZEE5’s upcoming web-series.

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Apr 2020 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about ZEE5 rolling out a new romcom based web-series titled ‘Phone a Friend’.

The series is produced by Ashish and Surabhi Mittal, Utopia Films and co-produced by Anish N Surana. It is directed by Allison and Yash.

Now, we have more updates on the project and the starcast.

We hear that actors Akhlaque Khan, who is known for his stint in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Season 2 and Na Aana Is Desh Laado and actress Swati Kapoor, who is currently part Kundali Bhagya, are playing the leads in the show.

Phone a Friend is a 12-episode web-show revolves around a boy (Akhlaque) who will eventually come across a mobile phone which can talk and it will give him tips on impressing a girl (Swati).

We could not get through actors for a comment.

Phone a Friend is expected to launch sometime in the first half of April.

Tags Akhlaque Khan Swati Kapoor ZEE5 web-series Phone a Friend Ashish Surabhi Mittal Anish N Surana Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha season 2 Na Aana Is Desh Laado TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here