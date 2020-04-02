Akhlaque Khan and Swati Kapoor to feature in ZEE5’s next - ‘Phone a Friend’

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about ZEE5 rolling out a new romcom based web-series titled ‘Phone a Friend’.

The series is produced by Ashish and Surabhi Mittal, Utopia Films and co-produced by Anish N Surana. It is directed by Allison and Yash.

Now, we have more updates on the project and the starcast.

We hear that actors Akhlaque Khan, who is known for his stint in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Season 2 and Na Aana Is Desh Laado and actress Swati Kapoor, who is currently part Kundali Bhagya, are playing the leads in the show.

Phone a Friend is a 12-episode web-show revolves around a boy (Akhlaque) who will eventually come across a mobile phone which can talk and it will give him tips on impressing a girl (Swati).

We could not get through actors for a comment.

Phone a Friend is expected to launch sometime in the first half of April.