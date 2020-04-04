News

Akhlaque Khan shares his EXPERIENCE working on Zee5's Phone A Friend!

He considers the project one of his best works so far...

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
04 Apr 2020 02:08 PM

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported about Zee5 launching a new webseries titled Phone A Friend.  Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame Akhlaque Khan and Swati Kapoor, who is currently part of Kundali Bhagya, playing the leads in the series.

Phone a Friend is a 12-episode web-show revolves around a boy (Akhlaque) who will eventually come across a mobile phone which can talk and it will give him tips on impressing a girl (Swati). RJ-actor Mantra is also roped for the series. Mantra will be seen lending his voice as a mobile phone who will guide the lead boy.

The series is produced by Ashish and Surabhi Mittal, Utopia Films and co-produced by Anish N Surana. It is directed by Allison and Yash. It is expected to launch sometime in April. In conversation with Akhlaque, the man shed some light on his working experience on the project. 

He said, "Well, I have worked with Allison and Yash in the past and this was one of the best experiences so far. I am all the more excited for the project as I have also composed three songs for the project. April is my birthday month and it does surprise me every year with good things happening around that time. And with the project launching around the lockdown, it seems that the response will be quite overwhelming."

When asked if situational comedy is his forte for he also makes a lot of short films, Akhlaque elaborated, "Well, I have always tried to challenge myself as an actor and tried doing different things. Even on television, I have played diverse roles and situational comedy, in a way, comes very naturally to me. "

We wish Akhlaque all the best for Phone a Friend!

Tags Akhlaque Khan ZEE5 Phone a Friend Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Swati Kapoor Kundali Bhagya Anish N Surana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here