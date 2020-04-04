Akhlaque Khan shares his EXPERIENCE working on Zee5's Phone A Friend!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported about Zee5 launching a new webseries titled Phone A Friend. Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame Akhlaque Khan and Swati Kapoor, who is currently part of Kundali Bhagya, playing the leads in the series.

Phone a Friend is a 12-episode web-show revolves around a boy (Akhlaque) who will eventually come across a mobile phone which can talk and it will give him tips on impressing a girl (Swati). RJ-actor Mantra is also roped for the series. Mantra will be seen lending his voice as a mobile phone who will guide the lead boy.

The series is produced by Ashish and Surabhi Mittal, Utopia Films and co-produced by Anish N Surana. It is directed by Allison and Yash. It is expected to launch sometime in April. In conversation with Akhlaque, the man shed some light on his working experience on the project.

He said, "Well, I have worked with Allison and Yash in the past and this was one of the best experiences so far. I am all the more excited for the project as I have also composed three songs for the project. April is my birthday month and it does surprise me every year with good things happening around that time. And with the project launching around the lockdown, it seems that the response will be quite overwhelming."

When asked if situational comedy is his forte for he also makes a lot of short films, Akhlaque elaborated, "Well, I have always tried to challenge myself as an actor and tried doing different things. Even on television, I have played diverse roles and situational comedy, in a way, comes very naturally to me. "

We wish Akhlaque all the best for Phone a Friend!