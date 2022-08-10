Akshay Kharodia aka Dev of ‘Pandya Store’ hospitalized after testing positive for swine flu

The show is always swirling with interesting twists and turns at every point and fans love to see what's coming up next. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kharodia who essays the role of Dev in the show is currently going through a personal crisis
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 09:16
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. We saw that the Pandyas  focused on getting Chiku back from Shweta after she left the Pandya Niwas. The show has taken a big leap currently and the Pandyas are living their separate lives.

The show is always swirling with interesting twists and turns at every point and fans love to see what's coming up next. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kharodia who essays the role of Dev in the show is currently going through a personal crisis as he has been tested positive for Swine flu. The actor had recently taken a break from the show to spend some quality time with his wife and daughter. Akshay took to his Instagram account to share the news of his illness with his fans, where he also shared a picture of himself from his hospital bed. Speaking to a news portal he said he had been having fever since 5 days and after getting tested he was told that he has tested positive for swine flu. He said he is slowly recovering and needs prayers from his fans. 

Akshay is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Notray, the news of which he recently shared with his fans. Apart from playing a pivotal role in the popular drama show Pandya Store, Akshay also has many commercials and music videos to his credit. 

We wish Akshay a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- indiaforums

