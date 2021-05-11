Akshay Kharodia aka Dev Pandya of Pandya store talks about his experience of working with Krystle D'Souza, reveals whether he is open to doing reality shows

MUMBAI: Akshay Kharodia is a television actor and model. He has shot many prints and commercial advertisements for famous brands.

These days, he is seen in the show Pandya Store where he essays the role of Dev, and the audiences love watching him on screen.

The actor these days is grabbing the headlines for his new music video alongside Krystle D'Souza. This is the first time he has collaborated with the actress.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Akshay and asked him about his experience working with Krystle D'Souza, to which he replied that the actress was very helpful and she would guide him on how to perform scenes at times.

( ALSO READ: Here's how Shiva taught Krish a lesson for scaring Rishita in Pandya Store )

He further said that she is a very down to earth and polite, person and he had a lovely and good experience working with her.

The audience have loved their pairing as their sizzling chemistry set the screens on fire in their music video. It has reached a good viewership of 15 million on YouTube.

We also asked him whether he is open to doing reality shows, to which the actor said that he would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi as he is good at stunts. He said he is not made for Bigg Boss as he cannot be rude or fight on a show as he is not that kind of a person. He would rather do stunts with his body than his speech.

For more news and updates from the world of television, movies, and OTT, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: DISAPPOINTING NEWS for Pandya Store’s Dev aka Akshay Kharodia’s female fans; actor is in a RELATIONSHIP )