Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vj Bani

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The show is currently airing the 10th season and many celebrities are seen as contestants. The gripping episodes have kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

It’s a stunt-based reality show and over the years it has become a brand on television. Bollywood mega superstar Akshay Kumar had lifted the curtains of the show by being the host for Season 1, 2 and 4.

Bani is a well-known actress and VJ. The young actress has a huge fan following and with her hard work and determination, she has come a long way.

Bani was the contestant on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi season and the actress gave a tough competition on the show.

We came across a video where the host of the show Akshay Kumar is seen praising her for her performance.

In the video, we can see Bani expressing her experience on the show and how she is saying that it was a tough journey and she faced a lot of difficulties while doing the stunts.

Akshay Kumar is also seen making fun of the VJ by asking her to explain the meaning of being a man, a phrase that she kept using on the show.

The superstar, at last, says that he is proud of how women perform in very stressed situations and they are far better than men.

Now the show is on the 10th season and is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

