“Akshay Kumar is my fitness inspiration” says, Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’

MUMBAI: Vibhav Roy recently made is comeback to television screen with Star Bharat’s new show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’. Vibhav is adored by the audience for his portrayal of ‘Som’ in the performance alongside renowned actress Sushmita Mukherjee and Kajal Chauhan. The actor maintains a fantastic physique and level of fitness despite his demanding shooting schedule. Speaking about the same, Vibhav Roy gets candid about his fitness regimens and the inspiration behind it.

He says, "Lifestyle and fitness should go hand in hand, thus Mr. Akshay Kumar is one somebody who I truly look up to in terms of lifestyle and fitness. He has always been outspoken about maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle and how to do so without the use of synthetic superfoods like protein powders or steroids. And I do the same, so I keep my exercise programme extremely natural and straightforward, consisting primarily of yoga, weightlifting, dance, and a little sport like cricket. In other words, it's a good balance of aerobic and challenging weightlifting”.

He further adds, “In order to maintain a healthy weight while working as an actor, I also try to keep my diet uncomplicated. I consume more protein-rich foods than carbohydrates and a moderate amount of healthy fats. It's also challenging for us to find time to exercise because of our busy schedules, but as the saying goes, "you gotta do what ya gotta do."

Speaking of the current episode of his show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ on Star Bharat, ‘Som’ and ‘Gaura’ would be united in a lovely bond of marriage. Nevertheless, Sushmita Mukherjee aka ‘Rekha’ is doing everything in her power to make this marriage fail because she does not want to make Gaura her Bahu. Does faith have any further intentions for Rekha, Som, and Gaur? Will Rekha triumph?

