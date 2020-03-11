Akshay Kumar performed the act of jumping on a helicopter without any harness, reveals Rohit Shetty on The Kapil Sharma Show.

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show promises a night full of fun and entertainment as one of the biggest on-screen jodis of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif who will be sharing the screen space after a decade, along with the biggest action director Rohit Shetty and maverick filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The fans are excited to see the country’s biggest stars under one roof taking a volley of quirky questions from Kapil Sharma, and are awaiting the laughter-filled episode. In the show, Rohit Shetty shared some insights about Akshay Kumar’s unbelievable stunt which shocked the director. Watch the cast of Sooryavanshi exclusively on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend,14th -15th of March at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Rohit Shetty shared a shocking incident during the shoot of the film, and said, “Firstly, this film is 90% of action sequences which are performed solely by Akshay sir. While the helicopter sequence, Akshay sir performed the stunt of jumping on a helicopter from the bike that he was riding without the support of harness, which quite shocked me and the rest of the crew.” Further, he added, “Initially, we had kept a cut in between the sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike, so we can fit the harness to him. But we didn’t know when this man spoke with the Pilot as he supported him in continuing the action sequence without the support of harness.”

Out of curiosity, Archana asked Akshay, “How does Twinkle Khanna react when she gets to know that you performed such hazardous stunts without any safety measures,” to which Akshay replied laughingly, “She has given up.”

During the show, when Kapil Sharma inquired Akshay about his expectations from Sooryavanshi as his last film Good Newwz crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office, to which Khiladi Kumar said, “I don’t believe in this. Main tikey rahu, wohi important cheez hai, kyuki to get a break in a film is easy whereas it is a very difficult task to sustain yourself and maintain consistency in the industry.”

Further, in the show, Akshay Kumar revealed that his mom is the biggest fan of the show and never misses a single episode. He will get his mom along with him the next time he comes for film promotions.

