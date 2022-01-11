Akshay Mhatre's birthday calls for a Dawaat-e-Biryani for the cast

MUMBAI: It is birthday time for Akshay Mhatre, who plays Varun Agarwal in the &TV show Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki. This year, the actor plans to celebrate his birthday with the cast and crew with a Dawaat-e-Biryani. However, his last birthday was spent alone, and the actor explains why.

"On my birthday last year, many places were still closed, and there was a curfew after a certain time. I was shooting for my show on the outskirts of Mumbai. Getting home and then meeting my family and friends was nearly impossible. So, I remember cutting the cake by myself and video calling my family. It was a true one-of-a-kind birthday that I will never forget," shares Akshay (Varun Agarwal).

When asked how he plans to spend his birthday this year, he says, "It is my birthday tradition to visit the temple and seek blessings from the almighty on my birthday. Following that, I intend to shoot the rest of the day and celebrate with the cast and crew. Because they are all huge non-vegetarian eaters, a Biryani treat is on the way for them. While I look forward to my birthday, I will miss my parents as they will not make it to Jaipur during this period. But I will see them in a couple of weeks and the festivities will go on!".

Watch Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki at 9:00 pm airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV