Akshay Sethi to enter Star Plus’ Divya Drishti

13 Jan 2020 10:25 AM

WE’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates from the sets of Star Plus’ Divya Drishti.

We recently reported about actress Sana Sayyad losing her close relative. Also, cops arrived on the sets of the show as actress Nyra Banerjee lost her mobile phone.

Now, we have yet another interesting news from the sets of Divya Drishti.

Actor Akshay Sethi will soon enter the show as an NRI.

Akshay was seen in projects like Baal Veer and Laut Aao Trisha amongst many other.

The actor is coming back to acting after almost four years as he shifted to Goa for business purpose.

We couldn’t connect with Akshay for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

