Akshay Sethi to enter Star Plus’ Divya Drishti

DES: Star Plus’ Divya Drishti will witness a new entry soon

We recently reported about actress Sana Sayyad losing her close relative. Also, cops arrived on the sets of the show as actress Nyra Banerjee lost her mobile phone.

Now, we have yet another interesting news from the sets of Divya Drishti.

Actor Akshay Sethi will soon enter the show as an NRI.

Akshay was seen in projects like Baal Veer and Laut Aao Trisha amongst many other.

The actor is coming back to acting after almost four years as he shifted to Goa for business purpose.

We couldn’t connect with Akshay for a comment.

