Akshit Sukhija is excited for a full month of fun!

MUMBAI: This month is full of celebrations for actor Akshit Sukhija, who turns a year older today (18th November). The actor celebrated Diwali, has awesome birthday plans and will be travelling as well. “It’s been so long since I have been on a holiday. The first few months, we were all locked at home. Then I got infected with Corona and recovered. Then, I was working nonstop. So now, I have given myself this entire month. My show has wrapped up. Last week was all about Diwali celebrations, this week is my birthday and then I am going to Delhi for a cousin’s wedding. This month is like a gift to myself,” says Akshit, whose show Shubhaarambh just ended.

Ask him what he does usually for his birthday, and he says, “I am not really excited about birthdays per se. But there are always some plans that end up getting made every year. I will celebrate my birthday with friends, just like every year. Then, I am travelling in the evening,” he says, adding, “There are no fixed rituals that I follow every year on this day. But every year there are countdowns, and other celebrations like house parties.”

Out of all his birthdays, he remembers the one he had four years back, the most. “I have this brother-like friend whose birthday comes 2-3 days after mine. We threw a party for our college friends and that party was amazing. There are a lot of memories of that party. We had our school friends as well as other friends over. It was a very nice party,” he says.

Steadfast advancement and progress are what Akshit wants to wish for this birthday. “Professionally and personally, I want to advance, gain good experiences and continue to grow,” he says.