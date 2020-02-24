Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur looks beautiful with open hair or bun?

MUMBAI: Hairs are an important aspect of your personality so choosing the right hairstyle is of utmost importance. However, many of you love to experiment with your hairstyles and don’t mind trying out different styles. Two of the basic and popular hairstyles one can try are making a bun or to simply opt for open hair. Giving us a glimpse of both the hairstyles is Avneet Kaur.

Avneet is one of the most popular faces of the small screens.

The pretty lady, who is known for playing one of the lead roles in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is an active social media user. She regularly posts her stylish pictures on Instagram. If you browse through her pictures, you will get varied style tips from her. Her recent post will give you hairstyle tips.

Avneet shared two pictures wherein she can be seen sporting a black trendy top by teaming up with a light-coloured stylish bottom. One picture sees her with open hair while the other with bun. Beside the picture, she wrote asking her fans, “Open hair or bun?”

Take a look below.

So, according to you, Avneet Kaur looks beautiful with open hair or bun? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the television front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to work in several soaps. Some of her TV projects include Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. Speaking about her film work, she was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2.