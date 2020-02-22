Aladdin: Fans demand #sidneet back

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress and dancer. She started her career with Dance India Dance Li’l Masters as a contestant. She then participated in Dance Ke Superstars. Kaur made her acting debut with Meri Maa portraying the character Jhilmil. She was part of the show Tedhe Hai Par Tere Mere Hain. Later in June 2012, she participated in reality television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jha 5.

The actress is currently seen portraying the role of princess Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam in Sab TV's Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga.

Siddharth Nigam is an Indian television actor and model and is popularly known for portraying the role of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and is currently seen in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga.

Viewers are missing the duo in the serial as they think they are not getting any much content of Aladdin and Jasmine aka Siddharth and Avneet. Fans have demanded the comeback of the stars. They shared a picture of Avneet Kaur on Instagram and captioned it as, 'Only sidneet matters'.

