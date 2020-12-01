Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Farhina Parvez bags Humkadam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various new TV shows on several channels. (Read here: Happy to get something challenging to play: Farhina Parvez )

Well, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Gurdip Punjj, Bhumika Gurung, Lakshya Khurana, Hemaakshi Ujjain, Nasirr Khan, Garima Jain, Farukh Saeed, and Piyush Sahdev bagging a new show called Humkadam for a brand-new channel.

We also recently reported that actress Garima Jain has been sacked from the show for unprofessional behavior and Tenali Rama actress Sonia Sharma has been roped in to play the character.

Well, now the latest buzz is that Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Farhina Parvez has also been finalised for the show.

According to sources, Farhina will play a negative shade character.

Farhina is known for her stint in projects like Qubool Hai, Navya, Waris among others.

We couldn’t connect with Farhina for a comment.

IN10 media is all set to come up with a brand-new channel named ISHARA. It is the same media group that runs the infotainment channel EPIC TV. The company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network. As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels, which will go on air soon: Gubbare (a channel for kids) and Ishara TV.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Farhina Parvez believes no-one can match the benchmark set by Avneet Kaur as Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)