Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals she had a deadly allergy for years; says “I thought I had reached the end of the tunnel”

She however put up a brave front and went through life as if everything was ok but things weren’t so good for her. Nausheen, who had no idea what was wrong with her, tried many treatments to figure out what allergy she had.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 13:01
Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals she had a deadly allergy for years; says “I thought I had reache

MUMBAI :Popular Television actress Nausheen Ali Sardar has revealed that she has suffered from a horrific allergy for years and didn’t even know about it. She however put up a brave front and went through life as if everything was ok but things weren’t so good for her.

Also Read- Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals being spiritually evolved

Nausheen, who had no idea what was wrong with her, tried many treatments to figure out what allergy she had. The actress said, “So I tended to have puffy skin, weight gain. I felt a lot of water retention in my body and lower back pain. After 2 years, I realised that something is definitely not right.”

She further added, “I underwent the Prick Allergy Test, which requires one to have 200 pricks on hand. After just a few pricks, my skin started flaring up very badly and it seemed like love bites (laughs). The doctor said that he cannot continue the test as I was very sensitive to it. My problem only compounded then because I thought that I had reached the end of the tunnel. I went to several doctors and did many tests but nothing worked. I was told it could be gluten or lactose intolerance but all steps taken in that direction did not make me feel any better. I was even told that I may be allergic to pets!”

Nausheen continued, “Thankfully, I am good at research. I sourced out a good lab ImuPro. It's a German lab. I contacted its head Dr Neeraj Arora (Director of First Medical Diagnostics). Several political and glamour personalities have taken treatment for a similar issue that I was facing. I was told that a very popular actress had consulted them because she was having a constant pain in her knuckles; she was diagnosed as suffering from allergy to Marie biscuits. Several celebrities have taken this treatment. ImuPro has 50 labs in Germany and my blood serum was sent to Germany for testing."

Also Read- Nausheen Ali Sardar in a reality show


Nausheen said, “I also have to refrain from sunflower seeds. But I am striking off oats and soya beans from my list for sure” Talking about how the treatment has worked for her she said, “Oh yes. My face has shrunk. I had developed some pigmentation too; even that has disappeared. No lethargy. No back pain. I am feeling like a new person. I am feeling 20 years younger. Trust me. I had almost given up. Itne paise kharch kiye the. Bas ek last option try kar rahi thi. Thank heavens, it worked”


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit-TOI

 

    

 

Nausheen Ali Sardar Kkusum Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Meri Doli Tere Angana Gangaa Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 13:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans.Nora Fatehi’s...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat is with Garry, enjoys the attention
MUMBAI: Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu becomes the new maid of the house
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…
Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…
“Our commitment to spreading smiles has been the biggest reason behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s success,” says Rohitashv Gour, aka
“Our commitment to spreading smiles has been the biggest reason behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s success,” says Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Artists share how they spent their first paycheck
Artists share how they spent their first paycheck
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check
Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check