Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Aveent Kaur mesmerises us with her new look as Yasmine

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress plays the role of Princess Yasmine in the show and is paired opposite Siddharth Nigam. Sid and Avneet's jodi has become quite hit among the viewers and fans are loving to see this cute jodi on the small screen.

Avneet has become a hot favourite among the viewers. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. We have always seen Avneet sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.

And now, Avneet has shared her latest look of Princess Yasmine on Instagram and we can't stop drooling over her beauty. The diva looks simply mesmerising.

Avneet wore a beautiful pastel coloured dress with a gold necklace and a headband.

Take a look at the pictures:

We are getting all curious and excited to see Avneet's latest look in the show.

Avneet has donned many looks of Princess Yasmine in the show and shared several pictures of the same. But we really loved this look.

What do you think about Avneet's look? Tell us in the comments.