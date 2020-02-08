Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s Avneet Kaur reveals her favourite colour, shares stunning pictures

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to captivate her fans with her stylish looks. She has yet again shared a stylish picture and also revealed her favourite colour.

The actress has 9m followers on Instagram. Avneet makes sure to treat her fans by regularly sharing posts.

In her latest series of pictures, she can be seen flaunting a stunning black outfit. She gave different poses for the camera and looked glamorous in all of the pictures.

Revealing her favourite colour, she captioned her post as, “Black is my fav colour.

And yours?”

On the television front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to work in several soaps. Some of her TV projects include Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini.

Speaking about her film work, she was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2.