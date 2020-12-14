Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga: Siddharth Nigam opens up on his experience of shooting ‘Khoon ki baarish sequence’

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular actors. The handsome lad has been wooing everyone with his acting chops and good looks. He is currently garnering attention for his work in the TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

For his ongoing show, he recently shot an intense sequence where he didn’t only experience real time rain on the set but it rained blood on the set.

Sharing his experience of shooting such a sequence, Siddharth told media, “After a long time on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga we shot a sequence like this. This is the first time we have shot a rain sequence like this. Otherwise most of such sequences used to be through graphics but, this was real time. Everything felt so real and it elevated my experience as an artiste. I thoroughly enjoyed myself during this sequence. It was an intense scene and the entire set-up gave it a life like feel.”

Speaking about how did they make it rain blood on the sets, the actor shared, “To make the water look red in colour, there was a special red light set up that was done on the set. It was really interesting and a smart way of showcasing this unusual rain.”

