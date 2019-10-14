Aladdin’s Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday with Kanchi Singh, Reem Shaikh, Pearl V Puri and others

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is a popular television actress. She is currently seen playing the role of Shehzadi Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The pretty actress turned a year older yesterday.

The actress, who has an impressive fan following, hosted a birthday bash and many celebs like Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Reem Shaikh, Pearl V Puri, Vikas Gupta and Siddharth Nigam among others were in attendance. Birthday girl Avneet wore a silver metallic dress and looked stunning.

Take a look below.

In an interview with Times of India, Avneet had shared her birthday plans. She said, "It gives immense pleasure to be celebrating my 18th birthday amidst all of them. Every year it's like a ritual for me that on my birthday, I always go for a movie with my best friend. This has to be done and then I plan whatever else I want to do."

She added how she planned a party for family and pals and was looking forward to her dad's gift. She recently had a pre-birthday bash on the sets of her show with the cast and crew. She said, "Just a few days back, Siddharth surprised me with a cake on the set. There was a cake and everyone singing 'Happy Birthday To You' for me. This was really unexpected."