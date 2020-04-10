Aladdin star Avneet Kaur turns host for THIS show

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses. She is presently seen in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actress, who is also known for her style statements, is playing the role of Princess Yasmine in the serial.

The actress is now all set to become a host. Yes, Avneet is all set to make her debut on popular short video app Kwai on Baisakhi day. The actress recently reached 10 million followers milestone on Instagram and is set to make her presence on Kwai. She will be hosting a special live show at 7pm on Monday, 13 April 2020. During this special live, she will talk to her fans about her life during the lockdown. She will also perform a dance sequence, and answer questions from her fans live on the Kwai app.

An elated Avneet Kaur said to media, “I am very excited to launch my presence on Kwai with a special live performance on 9 April. Further, I am looking forward to connecting and engage with tens of millions of Kwai users.”