Aladdin's Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are more than just CO-ACTORS!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s on-screen jodi in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is doing wonders. And now, the popular onscreen couple is all set to be seen in another exciting project.



The two are also good friends in real life. During the festival of lights Diwali, Avneet wished Siddharth's brother Abhishek on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, implying that she finds a brother in him.



Avneet took to social media to share the same, and the two even engaged in fun banter. By this, we assume that Siddharth and Avneet are not only co-actors but are also related to each other!



Take a look.





