‘Alasmine ka Ishqnama’ on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Love is in the air as Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine’s (Avneet Kaur) love blooms again on Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Previously, the couple witnessed a tragic end to their dreamy journey together and the upcoming episodes are set to reunite this adorable couple. Alasmine continues to receive immense love and appreciation for their striking chemistry on the television screen and the episodes further will witness the much awaited reunion of these love birds as Yasmine finally comes to know Ali’s truth.

Yasmine has grave doubts on Zafar’s (Aamir Dalvi) intentions and is now on a quest to expose the conspiracy behind her father’s murder. Zafar is on a mission to open the doors of Raaz-e-Kainaat. While he succeeds to open the first door, it reveals Haiwaan-E-Hiblis, the Devil from the hell (Vinit Kakkar). In a shocking turn of events, Hiblis escapes Son Minar and Zafar in a fit of rage reveals that his efforts of killing the King and framing Aladdin for the murder didn’t help him achieve his goal, while being totally unaware that Yasmine who was following him has witnessed his confessions.

Shehzadi Yasmine after learning the truth is broken and as she heads to confront Zafar and Ginoo (Raashul Tandon), Ali stops her from putting herself in danger by openly confronting Zafar. The couple break into a fight just like old times where Ali addresses Yasmine as ‘Nakchaddi’, revealing his true identity as Aladdin.

How will Yasmine react? Will the love birds be together again?

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Ali aka Aladdin said, “Aladdin and Yasmine are meant to be, although the story is on an intense point where Zafar is trying to reveal the Raaz-e-Kainaat, this reunion will bring an unexpected turn. After all that Alasmine has been through, the viewers will enjoy this Ishqnama. So stay tuned as Ali finally reveals his true identity to the love of his life.”

Avneet Kaur, essaying the role of Yasmine said, “There is a lot happening around Yasmine as she will comes to know her father’s real killer. Her world is shattering and learning Ali’s identity will bring a new twist to the story. I really enjoyed shooting for this much awaited reunion and I am eagerly waiting for our viewers’ reactions. So stay tuned to watch how Yasmine reacts after being called Nakchaddi after so long.”