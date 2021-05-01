Alexx O’Nell ‘Bowled Over’ by Virender Sehwag’s Appreciation for the Actor-Musician’s Sanskrit Song.

MUMBAI: Actor-musician Alexx O’Nell who released his latest track ‘Twenty Days’ earlier this month, has much to celebrate. While the response to new song and the music video featuring him and Shama Sikander (for a second time, after his debut ‘Still On My Mind’) has been overwhelmingly positive, the compliment he received from the Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag on his relatively lesser-known Sanskrit song, touched him deeply.

The duo whose advertisement is currently airing, spoke at length while shooting together. “You see, the scene takes place at the top of the Eiffel Tower, and because it was a rather difficult task to climb up and down, we stayed up there for the duration of the shoot, while the team moved the camera and lighting around for the various angles… so we really had a nice long afternoon together” the ‘Roohi’ actor explains.

While they were on set, they spoke in depth about a number of topics. For one thing, they laughed about how, after two trips to Paris, it took the Eiffel Tower coming to India for Alexx to finally get to the top of it - the breathtaking city view was actually accomplished with chroma at none other than Mumbai’s Famous Studios in Mahalaxmi. And then, at one point the conversation turned to language, and specifically Sanskrit, a language with which Alexx had worked hard for his series ‘Aarya’.

“It just so happened that Virender Ji had studied Sanskrit as a student, and so I couldn't resist the urge to play my song & music video 'A Bhagavad Gita Song' for him to see what he thought of it. Instantly glad that I did, I was overjoyed to see him truly and sincerely appreciate not just the effort- most people appreciate what Delraaz, Debarpito, and I attempted to do - but also the melody and especially the pronunciations. Language is not easy for me, so for someone who has a background and familiarity with these very difficult words and phrases to say nice things about my work really gives me a wonderful feeling." he says.

“I’m sure your readers know him as an exceptional cricketer, but in our short time together Virender Ji impressed me as so much more than that - extremely intelligent, well spoken, humorous, and just a joy to be around. I’ve had the privilege of meeting and working with so many amazing people in my line of work, but spending a leisurely sunset in Paris, at the top of the Eiffel Tower, engaged in an fabulous conversation with Mr. Sehwag, will remain a truly unique and special memory… and it doesn’t even matter one bit that it wasn’t really Paris at all” he laughs.