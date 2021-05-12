Ali Asgar glad to entertain doctors and hospital staff

MUMBAI: Ali Asgar is one of the most popular actors and comedians. The actor is glad that he could do his bit during this tough time. Yes, like many TV celebs, Ali Asgar also did his bit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it was nothing to do with the monetary aspect, the actor took the responsibility of giving relief to the doctors and the hospital staff by putting his comic talent to use. Expressing being glad to do his bit, the actor explained why he never mentioned it. He considered this act as his contribution towards the nation, and saluted the frontline workers for their efforts.

As reported in Hindustan Times, the comedian-actor said, “I have been doing what I can since last year and I have been taught not to mention when you help someone. Iss haath se do toh doosre haath ko bhi pata na chale!” Adding further he narrated that he was called at Sion hospital when he entertained the interns, doctors, nurses, and other health workers. “At Sion hospital (in Mumbai), I was approached to host young interns, doctors, nurses, and other health workers. I was happy to perform in their auditorium at a program for the new entrants. Other doctors sang songs, the dean gave a motivational speech about changing times and pressure on the medical fraternity,” said Ali.

Explaining how doctors who are working round the clock in this pandemic, don’t have any stress-relieving outlet and hence the actor felt his act was a contribution towards them. “I felt like it was my contribution during this pandemic. I did something for my country as everything else is for one’s self. Doctors don’t have any stress reliving outlet as they are working non-stop helping people, away from their families and not to mention feeling overwhelmed due to the situation,” Ali said.

