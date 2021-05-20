Ali Asgar, Rajpal Yadav, Balraj Syal, Jasmin Bhasin, Aditya Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade roped in for new comedy show on Zee TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been ahead in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Earlier, we have reported about Zee TV launching a new comedy show titled The Comedy Factory, which will be going on air on 21 June 2021 and will air for 15 weeks with 30 episodes.

TellyChakkar has exclusively information on the contestants who will be a part of the show.

The show will have comedians and actors and they will be teaming up and performing for the audiences.

Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Balraj Syal, and Gaurav Dubey are the comedians on the show.

Punit Pathak, Shwetha Tiwari, Shreyas Talpade, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aditya Narayan have been signed as artists who will be performing with the comedians.

Well, all of the above names are very talented, and it would be interesting to see them on this new show.

Earlier to this also, all of these actors and comedians have been part of comedy shows, and once again it will be a treat to watch them.

In a month, the audiences will get a laughter show that will lift their mood in these tough times.

