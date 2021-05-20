Ali Asgar, Rajpal Yadav, Balraj Syal, Jasmin Bhasin, Aditya Narayan, Shreyas Talpade roped in for a new comedy show on Zee Tv?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been ahead in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Earlier we have reported about Zee Tv launching a new comedy show “ The comedy Factory” which will be going air on the 21st of June 2021 and will air for 15 weeks and will have 30 episodes.

Tellychakkar has exclusively brought to you the names of the contestants who will be part of the show.

The show will have comedians and actors and they will be teaming up and performing for the audiences.

Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Balraj Syal, Gaurav Dubey is the names who have been confirmed for the comedians on the show.

Whereas Punit Pathak, Shwetha Tiwari, Shreyas Talpade, Jasmin Bhasin and Aditya Naryan have been signed as the artists of the show will be performing with the comedians.

Well, all of the above names are very talented and it would be interesting to see them on this new show.



Earlier to this also all of these actors and comedians have been part of comedy shows and once again it will be a treat to watch them.

Just a month away and the audiences will get a laughter show which will lift their mood in these tough times.



Are you excited to see these artists performing together, it would be a treat to watch.

