Ali Baba Actor Sheezan Khan and Rumoured boyfriend of the actress Late Tunisha Sharma arrested in her suicide case!

MUMBAI : Just yesterday the television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passing away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He essays the role of (Alibaba).

The reason why the actress took such a drastic step is still unknown.

Tunisha was the lead of the serial and she had a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

As per sources, Sheezan has been detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he will be questioned on her suicide and the bond that he shared with her.

Now, TellyChakkar is getting the update that the actor has been arrested in the charges filed by Tunisia’s mother for abettment to suicide after the news broke and she registered an FIR against him and a new complaint letter is doing the rounds of internet, in which Tunisha’s mother blames Sheezan Khan and says that the two were in a relationship and due to disagreements and a break up that happened, Tunisha took her own life.



Meannwhile, a lot of speculations are taking over the comments sections of social media and Well, since the incident happened in the actor's makeup room, he will be interrogated at the main level.

The police will soon release a statement on the same.

