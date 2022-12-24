Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress passes away by suicide; Here is her last video a few hours before her passing 

MUMBAI :Tunisha Sharma, who is one of the famous names on television as well as in the Bollywood industry, has reportedly attempted suicide. According to sources, the actress has attempted suicide and is unfortunately no more.

She is currently seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she plays the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Tunisha Sharma has also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, the actress played the role of young Katrina Kaif, and in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she was seen as Vidya Balan’s daughter.

Her death seems very sudden and has come as a shock because there was no information about the actress suffering any sort of trauma or difficulty in her life. She even shared behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. We can see her getting makeup done for a bruise on her hand and she looks absolutely fine. She is even seen having fun.



This is the last video of her. There were rumors that Tunisha was romantically involved with her co-actor and lead of the show Sheezan Mohammed Khan. It is reportedly being said that she was disturbed due to some issues in her relationship.

She even shared a post today. She wrote, “Those who are driven by their Passion Don’t stop”.

The 20-year-old actress started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha was quite active on social media as well. She has 1 million followers on Instagram and the actress’ social media account is filled with some of the cutest pictures of her.

The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

We pray that her soul rests in peace.

