Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul crew return to the original set; co-star Sayantani Ghosh reminisces moments with Tunisha on the set

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma, lead actress of the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, passed away by suicide on the 24th of December. A few days later, as the show had to restart shooting, they shifted to a temporary new set. 24 days post restarting shooting in the new set in Naigaon, the makers and team of the show returned to the original set to continue shooting for the show. The set was initially sealed for investigation but has now been opened up once again.

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the antagonist in the show, Simsim, says that returning to the original set is not easy, but it is the need of the hour. She adds, “Honestly, I wasn’t prepared. We got to know about the shoot resuming on the set just the previous night. It’s very difficult to cope with what has happened. There are contrasting feelings and emotions. All of us miss Tunisha. I understand that returning to the old set was required because the show was suffering. Although the producers tried to extend the stay as much as they could, the scenes now required us to be back here. Location mein hum ko bohot compromise karke chalna padd raha tha.”

The make-up rooms used by the original leads, Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (who is currently in judicial custody) have been cordoned off. Sayantani said, “The production house has taken every measure possible to make us feel comfortable and create an atmosphere of positivity. They have freshly painted the set in white, added more lights and hung new paintings. They opened the set yesterday and performed a puja.”

She further added about going back to her old make-up room and said, “I have memories of Tunisha who would come to my room to greet and hug me. I have a beautiful wall in my make-up room and Tunisha and I had planned to make reels against it, which unfortunately never happened. These little things keep coming to my mind.”

She concluded saying, “A lot of thoughts and emotions go on in your head and you feel weird and lost at times. But as they say, the show must go on. Many people are dependent on this show for their livelihood. So, we are trying to put on that smile, hold on to good times, and move ahead.”

