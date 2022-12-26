Ali Baba: Dastan E Kabul's shoot at halt post Tunisha Sharma's sudden passing away; Shezaan Khan to be replaced?

MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha Sharma in the lead role, who plays the character of princess Mariam and Sheezan M Khan as Alibaba. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves, and has already created a lot of buzz.

The series follows the life of an orphan Alibaba, from the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, and the challenges he faces while he tries to protect and take care of five other orphan children.

It stars Sheezan Khan and late Tunisha Sharma in the lead. Recently, Tunisha Sharma tragically passed away by suicide on the sets of the show. The whole cast and crew has gone into shock post the devastating event.

The lead Sheezan Khan and Tunisha’s rumoured partner was taken into custody on the grounds of abetment to suicide. Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint and demanded a complete investigation of the case.

Now as per sources, the shoot of the show has been put at halt. The makers might start looking for new lead actors soon. They might replace Shezaan Khan owing to the legal issues the actor is facing at the moment.

It is a difficult time for the makers, the cast and the crew. There is no such information about when they will resume the shoot. The co-actors have been expressing grief post the sudden news. There is a possibility that the show might now return when the makers cast new actors in the lead roles. This is not confirmed yet but the speculation is such.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.